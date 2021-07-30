🎧 6 Questions: The ‘G’ behind G-Love

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Safe to say, back in the fall of 2019, nobody had any idea what was to come. But, that’s when Chef Garrett Benedict opened his restaurant, G-Love, in Northwest Portland. Since then, things have been… interesting.

Benedict joins Emily Burris for this week’s 6 Questions to talk about getting the doors of his new restaurant open, fighting to keep it open during the pandemic and why it is so important to pay employees well.

They also chat about the inspiration behind his reverse-steakhouse concept and what kind of music inspires him in the kitchen.

