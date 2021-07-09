🎧 6 Questions: The Man in the Plastic Mask

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of us have gotten used to wearing masks when we go out and about in Portland over the last 15 months or so. One man has been wearing a mask on the streets of the Rose City for a lot longer.
Growing up and learning to play music, Brian Kidd never really thought his life would lead him here. But, since a move in 2007 his alter ego, The Uniper, has become a major part of Portland’s weird identity.
This week, Brian stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk to Ian Costello about being a Star Wars nerd, becoming internet famous, appearing on major television shows, and how what you find in a dumpster can change your life.
They also chat about life in Portland during the pandemic and protests and Brian’s effort, beyond The Unipiper, to Keep Portland Weird.
Listen to the podcast here or check out this episode the entire KOIN Podcast Network library on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.