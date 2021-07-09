🎧 6 Questions: The Man in the Plastic Mask

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of us have gotten used to wearing masks when we go out and about in Portland over the last 15 months or so. One man has been wearing a mask on the streets of the Rose City for a lot longer.

Growing up and learning to play music, Brian Kidd never really thought his life would lead him here. But, since a move in 2007 his alter ego, The Uniper, has become a major part of Portland’s weird identity.

This week, Brian stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk to Ian Costello about being a Star Wars nerd, becoming internet famous, appearing on major television shows, and how what you find in a dumpster can change your life.

They also chat about life in Portland during the pandemic and protests and Brian’s effort, beyond The Unipiper, to Keep Portland Weird.