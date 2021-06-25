An artistic rendering of what the 2021 Waterfront Blues Festival will look like, with festival-goers seated in small, socially-distanced “pods.” (Courtesy to KOIN)

‘Portland’s Biggest Party’ is back, but will look very different this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a one-year absence thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waterfront Blues Festival returns. But, even though the music is back, Portland’s self-proclaimed biggest party is going to look and sound a little little different this year.

For this week’s 6 Questions Waterfront Blues Festival Artistic Director Peter Dammann stops by to talk to Emily Burris about the move from Waterfront Park to Zidell Yards, why organizers decided to sell tickets this year, and what fans can expect when they arrive.

Dammon also talks about going from performer to promoter and shares some of his favorite memories from festivals in the past.