Beaver Smack: A positive sign for college football this fall?

PORTLAND (KOIN) – The 2020 college football season has been in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joining Beaver Smack is former Oregon State and NFL defensive back James Dockery. He breaks down the good and the bad of having a football season start in the fall.
He also gives his thoughts on potential NFL draft sitting out of this upcoming season to head straight to the league.
