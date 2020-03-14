Beaver Smack: A sad ending for seniors

PORTLAND (KOIN) – Due to the coronavirus, all athletics are on hold and or canceled for the Beavers.

For many, it just means their season is over and they will have to look forward to next season. For others, like the seniors, the cancellation of their season means they put their jersey on for the last time and they didn’t even know it. Is it fair for seniors? No, but it was the right thing to do to keep everyone safe.

Joining the Beaver Smack podcast is Steve Gress, sports editor for the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He joins the show and talks about the Oregon State women’s basketball team. More importantly, talks about the seniors whose season was cut short and the legacy they will leave behind for the Beavers.

Also, Angie Machado from Beaver Blitz joins the show to talk about the first session of the Beavers spring football practice as a preview of this fall.