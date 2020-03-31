Beaver Smack: Catching up with Andrews and Dockery

PORTLAND (KOIN) – With sports being on a hiatus as the global coronavirus pandemic continues, Beaver Smack is ranking the top three quarterbacks in Oregon State history.

Joining the podcast is Beaver great and former NFL defensive back James Dockery. Dockery breaks down his top three quarterbacks in school history and why he chose the three candidates.

Also, current Jets offensive guard and former Oregon State great Josh Andrews joins the show to talk about what Oregon State did for him and how it prepared him for the next level.

