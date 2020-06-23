Beaver Smack: Damir Collins picks OSU

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State Beavers have been making huge strides on the recruiting front.

The latest commit for Oregon State comes from four-star running back Damir Collins of Jefferson high school in Portland Oregon.

Angie Machado of BeaverBlitz joins this episode of Beaver Smack to talk about the overall momentum shift for the Beavers.

Also, Jefferson High School Head Coach Houston Lillard shares his insight of Collins and what makes him such a great talent.