Beaver Smack: Hughes-Murray reacts to postponed season

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  Since the Pac-12 Conference has decided to postpone their entire fall sports season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many college seniors will have a tough decision to make on whether to play their last season in the spring or not.

Joining Beaver Smack is Oregon State senior linebacker Andrejz Hughes-Murray.

Murray joins the show to breakdown his initial reaction to the season being postponed and what exactly his next step is.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Beaver Smack Episodes

More Beaver Smack

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss