Beaver Smack: Hughes-Murray reacts to postponed season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Pac-12 Conference has decided to postpone their entire fall sports season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many college seniors will have a tough decision to make on whether to play their last season in the spring or not.
Joining Beaver Smack is Oregon State senior linebacker Andrejz Hughes-Murray.
Murray joins the show to breakdown his initial reaction to the season being postponed and what exactly his next step is.
