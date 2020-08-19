Beaver Smack: Hughes-Murray reacts to postponed season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Pac-12 Conference has decided to postpone their entire fall sports season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many college seniors will have a tough decision to make on whether to play their last season in the spring or not.

Joining Beaver Smack is Oregon State senior linebacker Andrejz Hughes-Murray.

Murray joins the show to breakdown his initial reaction to the season being postponed and what exactly his next step is.