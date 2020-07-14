Beaver Smack: James Dockery weighs in on football season’s future

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2020 college football season seems to be hanging on by a thread due to the novel coronavirus pandemic after the Pac-12 conference agreed to cancel all non-conference football games.

Joining Beaver Smack is former Oregon State and NFL defensive back James Dockery.

Dockery gives his thoughts on the upcoming season and what exactly the student athletes should be thinking when they are considering playing or sitting out.