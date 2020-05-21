Beaver Smack: Jaydon Grant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Throughout college football, there are athletes that come from all walks of life.
For some, football runs in their families, for others, it was something they have been passionate about for years. But, for current Oregon State standout Jaydon Grant, he was late to the party.
Grant joins the show and gives the backstory on his late start with football and how he has adjusted to being a standout player for the Beavers.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.