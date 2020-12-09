Beaver Smack: Learning from a loss

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers came into their game against the Utah Utes shorthanded with their star running back Jermar Jefferson out with COVID-related issues and quarterback Tristan Gebbia out with an injury he suffered against the Oregon Ducks.

While the Beavers suffered a 30-24 loss to the Utes, they showed plenty of fight and growth in the program.

Joining Beaver Smack is BeaverBlitz.com staff writer Carter Bahns. Bahns breaks down the latest injury news around the Beavers and looks ahead to the Beavers’ upcoming match up against the Stanford Cardinal.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Beaver Smack Episodes

More Beaver Smack

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss