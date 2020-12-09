Beaver Smack: Learning from a loss

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers came into their game against the Utah Utes shorthanded with their star running back Jermar Jefferson out with COVID-related issues and quarterback Tristan Gebbia out with an injury he suffered against the Oregon Ducks.

While the Beavers suffered a 30-24 loss to the Utes, they showed plenty of fight and growth in the program.

Joining Beaver Smack is BeaverBlitz.com staff writer Carter Bahns. Bahns breaks down the latest injury news around the Beavers and looks ahead to the Beavers’ upcoming match up against the Stanford Cardinal.