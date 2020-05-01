Beaver Smack: New Beavs in the NFL

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the NFL Draft wrapped up, this week’s episode of Beaver Smack breaks down where each one of the Beavers was drafted and predicts how much of an intimidating impact each one of the players will or won’t have for their teams.

Joining the podcast is BeaverBlitz.com’s Angie Machado, who shares her perspective and reaction to players getting drafted and if she thinks the teams are the right fit.