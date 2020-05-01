1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Beaver Smack: New Beavs in the NFL

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the NFL Draft wrapped up, this week’s episode of Beaver Smack breaks down where each one of the Beavers was drafted and predicts how much of an intimidating impact each one of the players will or won’t have for their teams. 

Joining the podcast is BeaverBlitz.com’s Angie Machado, who shares her perspective and reaction to players getting drafted and if she thinks the teams are the right fit.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Beaver Smack Episodes

More Beaver Smack

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss