Beaver Smack: One-on-one with Kerry Eggers

PORTLAND (KOIN) – Springtime is here for the Oregon State Beavers athletics, which means Men’s and Women’s basketball seasons are coming to an end, baseball has started up and football is about to begin spring practice.

With all of these Beaver sports going on at once, it was only right to bring one of Oregon’s most renowned sportswriters onto the podcast.

Kerry Eggers joins Beaver Smack to give us his thoughts on the Beavers hoops teams, how far he thinks they can go in the conference tournaments and his thoughts on how they have fared this season. Eggers will also breakdown the Beavers football team, and his expectations going into spring football for the team.

