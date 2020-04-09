Beaver Smack: One-on-one with OSU baseball coach Mitch Canham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the sports world still on hiatus due to the novel coronavirus, Beaver Smack still wanted to find a way to keep Beaver nation connected with the baseball team.

Joining the show this week is Mitch Canham, the head coach for the Oregon State baseball team. He breaks down what the feeling was once the Beavers figured out their season was over. He also talks about the joy he finds in coaching his alma mater and how he hopes to continue the Beavers winning tradition.

Also, Evan Thompson who was previously the Beavers “Benny” mascot joins the show to give an insight into how difficult it is to go through game days as the mascot.