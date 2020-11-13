Beaver Smack: OSU’s first COVID case

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a disappointing opening season loss to the Washington State Cougars, the Beavers are looking to look to bounce back as they prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in Week 2 of the season; however, the first case of COVID-19 infecting a player is making headlines.

Joining Beaver Smack is BeaverBlitz.com staff writer Carter Bahns, who breaks down the opening season loss and what to expect from the Huskies.

This episode also touches on the team’s COVID-19 case, which has resulted in other players being quarantined. We’re hearing from the players, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes and head coach Jonathan Smith.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Beaver Smack Episodes

More Beaver Smack

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss