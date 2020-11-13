Beaver Smack: OSU’s first COVID case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a disappointing opening season loss to the Washington State Cougars, the Beavers are looking to look to bounce back as they prepare to take on the Washington Huskies in Week 2 of the season; however, the first case of COVID-19 infecting a player is making headlines.

Joining Beaver Smack is BeaverBlitz.com staff writer Carter Bahns, who breaks down the opening season loss and what to expect from the Huskies.

This episode also touches on the team’s COVID-19 case, which has resulted in other players being quarantined. We’re hearing from the players, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes and head coach Jonathan Smith.