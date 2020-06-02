Beaver Smack: Sitting down with Malcolm Marble

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Players from all over the country make the move to Corvallis to pursue football.
For some, it has been a dream of theirs to wear orange and black; for others, they see the potential of Oregon State as the key to their future success.
Joining Beaver Smack is former Oregon State dual-sport athlete and international trainer Malcolm Marble. He joins the show and describes why he chose Oregon State, and how a change of position sparked his idea for his clothing brand.
