Beaver Smack: Sitting down with Nathan Burns

KOIN Podcasts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Baseball season was canceled for the Oregon State Beavers due to the novel coronavirus.

Nathan Burns, a junior pitcher for the Beavers, joins the show and gives a behind the scene look of what exactly happened the day the season was canceled. He also gives a very interesting perspective on what some of his senior teammates could do.

Also, we asked if there was one player to bring back and play for this years Oregon State team who would it be? We discuss some of the responses as well.

