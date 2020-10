PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After months of uncertainty surrounding college football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PAC-12 is set to return to action in early November.

Oregon State will play a total of seven conference-only games, and the roster will be tested each day for the virus.

This episode of Beaver Smack focuses on the new look of college football and how the Beavers are handling the strange and uncertainty of the season.