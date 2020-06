PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sports have always been an outlet for some athletes to block out the noise of the real world and the challenges they may face.

That being said, racism is still very much alive and no matter how well some athletes play on Saturdays, the challenges they face the six other days of the week are very real.

This episode of Beaver Smack focuses on the harsh reality that African American football players face among college football.