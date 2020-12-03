Beaver Smack: Will Beavers build off momentum?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The Oregon State Beavers earned themselves a program-changing win against their arch rivals, the Oregon Ducks, with a score of 41-38 in Corvallis.

Now the Beavers are looking to build off of this momentum as they prepare to finish off the season against the Utah Utes on Dec. 5 and the Stanford Cardinal on Dec. 12.

Joining Beaver Smack is BeaverBlitz.com staff writer Carter Bahns, who breaks down the win for the Beavers and gives injury updates for some of the Beavers top players. Also, Beaver legend Jacquizz Rodgers joins the show to talk about the talent of running back Jermar Jefferson.