Beaver Smack: Yvenson and Jayson on their experience with racism

PORTLAND (KOIN) – On the last episode of Beaver Smack, we talked about the reality of what African American players face in regards to racism. Every athlete’s experience is different with regards to racism.

Joining this episode of Beaver Smack is former Oregon State running back Yvenson Bernard as well as former Oregon State defensive lineman Jayson Jean Baptiste.

Both join the podcast show and share their experience of moving across the United States to Corvallis to play football and the racism they’ve experienced while playing the game.