Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Beaver Smack: Yvenson and Jayson on their experience with racism

KOIN Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND (KOIN) – On the last episode of Beaver Smack, we talked about the reality of what African American players face in regards to racism. Every athlete’s experience is different with regards to racism.

Joining this episode of Beaver Smack is former Oregon State running back Yvenson Bernard as well as former Oregon State defensive lineman Jayson Jean Baptiste.

Both join the podcast show and share their experience of moving across the United States to Corvallis to play football and the racism they’ve experienced while playing the game.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Beaver Smack Episodes

More Beaver Smack

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss