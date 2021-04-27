🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Defending the home front

PORTLAND, ORE. (KOIN) — Less than eight months after a stretch of history and deadly wildfire in the Pacific Northwest, we find ourselves headed into another fire season that has the potential of being equally catastrophic.
In our second Beyond the Headlines special dedicated to the upcoming fire season, we talk to U.S. Forest Service fire behavior expert Greg Dillon. He joins us from his office at the Missoula Fire Sciences Laboratory to explain the wildland-urban interface and how new research is changing the way homeowners protect their property.
Plus we chat about the differences between wildland fire and urban fire disasters and how communities can best protect themselves from a raging inferno.
