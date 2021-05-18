🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Inside the breach of the Oregon State Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, May 11, Oregon State Lawmaker Mike Nearman was due in court to answer to trespassing and official misconduct charges stemming from what happened at the Oregon State Capitol on December 21, 2020.
Reporter Dan Tilkin joins the KOIN Podcast Network as we take an in-depth look back at what happened that day, if Nearman indeed aided an attempted insurrection as he is accused of doing, and whether or not it was a precursor to what we watched unfold in Washington, D.C. less than three weeks later.
