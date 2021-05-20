🎧 Beyond the Headlines: More help fighting gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spike of gun violence that started in Portland late last summer, is showing no signs of slowing down. Now the FBI is here to help.

Reporters Jenny Young and Liz Burch stop by the KOIN Podcast Network for an in-depth discussion about what FBI agents can do just as the situation seems to be reaching a boiling point that no one will officially label a gang war.

