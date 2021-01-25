Beyond the Headlines Podcast: Hindsight is 2020

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Was this past presidential election an anomaly or a new normal?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following World War II, Winston Churchill, borrowing a line from Spanish philosopher George Santayanaamong others, that wrote to the House of Commons, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”

So, what can we learn from the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election and the following fallout?

Associate professor Chris Shortell from Portland State University returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to walk us through the last several months and take an in-depth look at the lessons we have, and should, learn from what happened.

