Beyond the Headlines Podcast: Hindsight is 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following World War II, Winston Churchill, borrowing a line from Spanish philosopher George Santayanaamong others, that wrote to the House of Commons, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
So, what can we learn from the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election and the following fallout?
Associate professor Chris Shortell from Portland State University returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to walk us through the last several months and take an in-depth look at the lessons we have, and should, learn from what happened.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.