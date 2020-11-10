Beyond the Headlines Podcast: One-on-One with Mayor Wheeler

How could a Biden administration change the relationship between Portland and the Feds?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has survived his reelection bid, narrowly defeating challenger Sarah Iannarone in last week’s election.

Now, with a new administration headed into the White House and two newly elected city commissioners about to take seats on the Portland City Council, what are Mayor Wheeler’s priorities?

KOIN 6 Reporter Lisa Balick stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about her one-on-one interview with the Mayor. The two chatted about repairing the relationship with the federal government and building coalitions within City Hall.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can get all of the great KOIN Podcast Network content here.