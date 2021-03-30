🎧 Beyond the Headlines: At the crossroads of Ebola and COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the race between vaccines, variants and a potential fourth coronavirus surge rages on, another, much more deadly virus stole some headlines.
This week, KOIN 6 News Reporter Lisa Balick stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to help us understand what we know about Ebola in Oregon, whether we should worry and how, what we’ve learned from fighting COVID could help prevent a deadly disaster.
Plus, a word about heroes, little girls and something you may have missed in your newsfeeds last week.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.