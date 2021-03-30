🎧 Beyond the Headlines: At the crossroads of Ebola and COVID-19

FILE – In this July 13, 2019 file photo, health workers wearing protective suits tend to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation cube in Beni, Congo. These African stories captured the world’s attention in 2019 – and look to influence events on the continent in 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Learning lessons from one virus to help fight another

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the race between vaccines, variants and a potential fourth coronavirus surge rages on, another, much more deadly virus stole some headlines.

This week, KOIN 6 News Reporter Lisa Balick stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to help us understand what we know about Ebola in Oregon, whether we should worry and how, what we’ve learned from fighting COVID could help prevent a deadly disaster.

Plus, a word about heroes, little girls and something you may have missed in your newsfeeds last week.

