🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Fighting to save homes from raging wildfires

The aftermath of the Beachie Creek Fire in Detroit, Oregon, Sept. 15, 2020. (KOIN)

How do crews manage wildfire when it closes in on communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What happens when wildfire leaves the wilderness and explodes into neighborhoods?

Late last summer, both Oregon and Washington experienced historic catastrophic urban fire disasters when out of control wildfire lept into communities and leveled hundreds of homes. But, it is something California has been dealing with, on a yearly basis, for the better part of the last decade.

For our third special Beyond the Headlines podcast looking ahead to the coming fire season, the KOIN Podcast Network talks to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie. He shares with us what he’s learned in the last 30 years of fighting fire and takes us inside the fight to save homes, neighborhoods, communities and lives.

Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.