🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Forecasting dangerous fire weather

A roadside sign warns motorists of extreme fire danger on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Due to high winds and dry conditions PG&E will turn off the power to over 361,000 customers in 36 counties to protect them from possible wildfires caused by downed power lines. The National Weather Service predicts offshore winds from the north peaking at higher elevations up to 70 mph. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Do we need to have a better understanding of dangerous fire weather?

PORTLAND, ORE. (KOIN) — Less than eight months after a stretch of history and deadly wildfire in the Pacific Northwest, we find ourselves headed into another fire season that has the potential of being equally catastrophic.

In our first Beyond the Headlines special dedicated to the upcoming fire season, we talk to meteorologist John Saltenberger. He has made a life out of studying fire and weather and now works for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Saltenberger joins the KOIN Podcast Network to walk us through the history and future of fire weather science. Plus, we discuss if the general public and policymakers need to better understand and respect fire weather warnings.

