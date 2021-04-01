🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Nora Returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the most well-known animals to ever call the Oregon Zoo home, has returned.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern joins this special edition of Beyond the Headlines on the KOIN Podcast Network to discuss the return of Nora the polar bear.
Kelley talks to zoo exhibit curator Amy Cutting about getting Nora back, keeping her cool and the excitement visitors have about her return.
