🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Pregnant in a pandemic, again

What’s been learned in the last year about COVID-19 and childbirth?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) What do we know today that we didn’t know a year ago? And what are we going to do with that information?

In the early days of the pandemic, soon-to-be, first-time parents were left to wonder about a variety of complications that could come along with COVID-19 and if their children were going to be safe. The KOIN Podcast Network answered a lot of those questions with this interview with OHSU Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Rachel Pilliod, in April of 2020.

Now, Dr. Pilliod has returned for a follow-up visit and a second conversation about the crossroads of pregnancy and the pandemic. She’s here to share how much important information has been gathered in the last year and what it all means going forward.

She also shares her thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines and the benefits for fetuses and newborns.