🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Racism, violence and Asians in America

Flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

Looking at the history of Asians in America and what’s fueling the spike in attacks against them

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attacks against Asian Americans are increasing in regularity and violence.

In the wake of last week’s shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, two Asian Americans share their expertise with the KOIN Podcast Network.

Dr. Jennifer Fang, from the University of Portland, helps us understand the history of Asian influence in the United States and the racism that came with it.

Emeritus professor at the University of Oregon, Dr. Gordon Hall, takes a look at how hate turns violent and what could happen if our current course isn’t corrected.

If you would like to learn more about the Asian American experience through a lens of a camera, check out the DisOrient Film Festival running through this week in Portland.