🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Surge of deadly violence continues in Portland

One of two victims in a shooting incident in Northeast Portland on New Year’s Eve has died and their death is being investigated as a homicide, Portland Police Bureau announced. Saturday January 2, 2021 (KOIN).

Numbers of shootings, homicides still going up in city

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spike in deadly violence on the streets of Portland that started in the summer of 2020 is showing no signs of slowing down.

Statistics show that 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for violence since the early 1990s.

KOIN 6 News reporter Liz Burch joins the KOIN Podcast Network to help us understand the continued troubling trend, the collateral damage being done, and how no one can seem to agree on the best way to go about stemming the tide.

