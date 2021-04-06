🎧 Beyond the Headlines: Surge of deadly violence continues in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spike in deadly violence on the streets of Portland that started in the summer of 2020 is showing no signs of slowing down.
Statistics show that 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for violence since the early 1990s.
KOIN 6 News reporter Liz Burch joins the KOIN Podcast Network to help us understand the continued troubling trend, the collateral damage being done, and how no one can seem to agree on the best way to go about stemming the tide.
