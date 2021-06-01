🎧 Beyond the Headlines: The push to ‘play ball’ in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you build it, will they come?
When it comes to Major League Baseball in Portland, that is the question. If a new stadium is built in Portland, and a team comes to play here, will the fans and their money follow?
KOIN 6 Sports Executive Producer Travis Teich is here to discuss reports that the ownership of the Oakland A’s are looking at, and planning to visit, Portland as a potential new home.
Plus, you’ll hear from Jaime Eder from Travel Oregon and Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel about the potential economic impact and financial considerations that would come along with a new pro franchise in the Rose City.
