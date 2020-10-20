Campaign 2020 Podcast: Extreme Election

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With just two weeks go go before Election Day, we have officially reached the stretch run in one of the most emotionally-charged elections in decades.
Now, as details emerge about a plot to kidnap and kill a duly-elected, sitting United States Governor, there are more signs that the divisiveness is getting dangerous.
Noted political scientist Joe Lowndes returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to chat about right-wing extremist groups, why they seem to be gaining in size and support, and the threat they could pose to the election.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
