Campaign 2020 Podcast: From train hero to congressional candidate

What does Alek Skarlatos campaign say about the future of the Republican Party?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonian Alek Skarlatos burst into the international scene thanks to a selfless act of heroism on a Paris-bound train in late summer of 2015.

Now, he’s back home in Oregon running for Congress in a district dominated by Democrats and he’s getting national attention.

Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert and Political Science professor Joseph Lowndes break down the Skarlatos campaign and what it means for the future of the relationship between the Republican Party and rural America.

