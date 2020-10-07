Campaign 2020 Podcast: KOIN 6 Secretary of State Debate

KOIN Podcasts

Fagan, Thatcher go head to head on debate stage

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Shemia Fagan, left, Kim Thatcher are vying to become Oregon Secretary of State (Campaign photos, 2020)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With four weeks to go before election day, the candidates for Oregon’s Secretary of State, Kim Thatcher and Shamia Fagan, took part in a televised debate hosted by KOIN 6 and moderated by KOIN 6 News Anchor Jeff Gianola.

Listen to the entire debate below or download it from the KOIN Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss