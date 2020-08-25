Campaign 2020 Podcast: Rights, responsibilities and results

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN Podcast Network is launching on-demand, in-depth coverage of the 2020 elections.

In the premiere episode, constitutional law and elections expert Chris Shortell joins us from Portland State University for a detailed look at our right to vote, the role of the U.S. Post Office and the responsibility of the government to protect it, and what happens if someone doesn’t accept the election results.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.