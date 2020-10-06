Campaign 2020 Podcast: Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan, left, Kim Thatcher are vying to become Oregon Secretary of State (Campaign photos, 2020)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two women vying to be the next Secretary of State in Oregon are set to meet on the debate stage, and live on KOIN 6, Tuesday night at 7p.m.

KOIN 6 Anchor and political reporter Dan Tilkin stops by to discuss the candidates, their similarities and how the winner could impact elections in Oregon for years to come.

