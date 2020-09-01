Campaign 2020 Podcast: The ballot is in the mail

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Does vote by mail favor one political party over another?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a matter of weeks, millions of registered voters in Oregon and Washington will start receiving their ballots for the 2020 general election in the mail.

Across the country a record number of Americans are expected to cast ballots without going to a polling place.

But, accusations of impropriety and unfairness are dominating the discussion when it comes to voting by mail.

In episode two of the KOIN Podcast Network’s coverage of the final weeks of the 2020 campaign we talk to Silvia Albert from a voter-advocacy group called Common Cause and KOIN 6 News Anchor Dan Tilkin.

They talk about how vote by mail works, what it does for voter engagement, why it’s not perfect and if the accusations of fraud popularized by President Trump hold water.

