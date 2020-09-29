Campaign 2020 Podcast: The move to legalize magic mushrooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon was one of the first states to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

This year, voters will have a chance to approve psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, for therapeutic use.

Related Content Activists seek to decriminalize ‘magic’ mushrooms in DC

KOIN Digital Reporter Hannah Ray Lambert stops by the KOIN Podcast Network to break down both sides. Who says it is worth the risk and who is concerned.

Listen to the podcast below or download, subscribe, rate and review on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can find all of the great KOIN Podcast Network content here.