Campaign 2020 Podcast: The politics of protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Occupy Portland movement in the fall of 2011, the protest culture in Portland has made headlines around the world and shaped the tenures of three mayors.
This year, for the first time in more than a decade, an incumbent Portland mayor is seeking re-election.
Noted political scientist Jim Moore joins the KOIN Podcast Network to explain how a decade of demonstrations has shaped three races to be the Mayor of Protestville.
