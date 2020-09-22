Campaign 2020 Podcast: The politics of protest

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 18: A protester taunts federal officers during a dispersal at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on September 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Protests against police brutality and racial injustice resumed Friday, after activists called for a pause in response to hazardous air quality from nearby wildfire smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

How do protests in Portland impact the race for Mayor?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Occupy Portland movement in the fall of 2011, the protest culture in Portland has made headlines around the world and shaped the tenures of three mayors.

This year, for the first time in more than a decade, an incumbent Portland mayor is seeking re-election.

Noted political scientist Jim Moore joins the KOIN Podcast Network to explain how a decade of demonstrations has shaped three races to be the Mayor of Protestville.

