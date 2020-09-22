Campaign 2020 Podcast: The politics of protest

KOIN Podcasts

How do protests in Portland impact the race for Mayor?

by: Ian Costello

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, OR – SEPTEMBER 18: A protester taunts federal officers during a dispersal at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on September 18, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Protests against police brutality and racial injustice resumed Friday, after activists called for a pause in response to hazardous air quality from nearby wildfire smoke. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the Occupy Portland movement in the fall of 2011, the protest culture in Portland has made headlines around the world and shaped the tenures of three mayors.

This year, for the first time in more than a decade, an incumbent Portland mayor is seeking re-election.

Noted political scientist Jim Moore joins the KOIN Podcast Network to explain how a decade of demonstrations has shaped three races to be the Mayor of Protestville.

Listen to the podcast below or download from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can listen to all of the great KOIN Podcast Network content here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss