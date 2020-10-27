Campaign 2020 Podcast: Early voting and high turnout

An early voting sign at the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With election day now less than a week away, one thing is abundantly clear: Americans are voting early and doing so in record numbers. Everyday we are seeing reports that voter turnout for 2020 could reach highs not seen since the late 1960’s.

For a deeper look at early voting and what it says about our current political atmosphere and potential election results, Lewis & Clark College Political Scientist Ben Gaskins joins the KOIN Podcast Network.

He shares his insight on who is voting early and what record overall turnout could mean once all the votes are counted. We also discuss how the coronavirus pandemic may have forever changed the way we vote.

