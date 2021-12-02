🎧 Climate in Crisis: Can renewable energy stem the climate change tide?

An in-depth look at the current state of renewable energy in the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Energy production, specifically energy produced from traditional sources like coal and natural gas, continues to be one of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions on the planet. And therefore, one of the biggest contributors to human-caused, global climate change.

So, what do we do about it?

Here in the Pacific Northwest, several industries are racing to answer that question, and begin mitigating climate change, before it is too late.

This week, Renewable Northwest Executive Director Nicole Hughes joins the show to explain the state of renewable energy development in our region, the potential pitfalls, and the economic and social impact we could all feel from carbon neutral energy creation.

