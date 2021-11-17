🎧 Climate in Crisis: Harnessing the power of the Pacific Ocean

People walk along the beach in Seaside during the beginning of a storm, September 17, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just off the West coast of the United States sits one of the largest, virtually untapped, sources of raw energy on Earth.

As the KOIN Podcast Network continues our look at solutions to a Climate in Crisis, Executive Producer Ian Costello sits down with Pedro Lomonaco. He is the director of the Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory at Oregon State University.

Among other things, Lomonaco explains how much power is hiding in plain sight in the Pacific Ocean, how we go about getting our hands on it, and whether or not it can fundamentally shift the renewable energy equation in our favor.

