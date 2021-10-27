🎧 Climate in Crisis: Keeping CO2 out of the atmosphere

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 file photo, emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kansas, United States. The world needs to more than halve production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday. The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If carbon emissions are the biggest contributor to human-caused climate change, can’t we just prevent them from getting into the atmosphere in the first place?

That’s the idea behind research and development being done by David Heldebrant and his team at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Wash.

In the return of the Climate in Crisis podcast on the KOIN Podcast Network, Heldebrant joins the show to explain the biggest sources of carbon emissions, how carbon can be captured, and what to do with it.

He also explains the ways in which the carbon capture research being done at PNNL could be implemented at scale and what that could mean for the fight against climate change.

