🎧 Climate in Crisis: Keeping CO2 out of the atmosphere

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If carbon emissions are the biggest contributor to human-caused climate change, can’t we just prevent them from getting into the atmosphere in the first place?
That’s the idea behind research and development being done by David Heldebrant and his team at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Wash.
In the return of the Climate in Crisis podcast on the KOIN Podcast Network, Heldebrant joins the show to explain the biggest sources of carbon emissions, how carbon can be captured, and what to do with it.
He also explains the ways in which the carbon capture research being done at PNNL could be implemented at scale and what that could mean for the fight against climate change.
