Coronavirus Podcast: At the crossroads of COVID-19 and the flu

A man walks past a free flu shot advertisement outside of a drugstore on August 19, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With millions infected and hundreds of thousands dead, the United States remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as the first leaves change color for the fall, we find ourselves directly in the crosshairs of the coming influenza season.

OHSU infectious disease expert Dr. Lorne Walker is here to talk about the potential of a dangerous twindemic and what we can learn at the crossroads of COVID-19 and the flu.

Plus, he explains the similarities in how you can protect yourself from both and when you need to see a doctor.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can listen to all of the KOIN Podcast Network coverage the coronavirus here.