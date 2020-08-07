Coronavirus Podcast: Back to school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents, teachers and even students have a lot of questions about online learning and possibly returning to the classroom this year amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Between the uncertainty of when students will be allowed back into the classroom, how children will meet grade-level benchmarks, how schools are protecting faculty and staff members and more, KOIN 6 News held the special Kids, class and coronavirus: What parents need to know town hall this week with superintendents from across the metro area to talk about what comes next.

Hosted by Jeff Gianola and Dan Tilkin, The special included Portland Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero, Beaverton Superintendent Don Grotting, Salem-Keizer Superintendent Christy Perry and Evergreen Superintendent Mike Merlino.

