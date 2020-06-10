Coronavirus Podcast: Contact Tracing

FILE – In this photo taken on April 20, 2020, a woman wearing protective face mask looks at her phone past a closed restaurant during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19, in Paris. French lawmakers are set to vote on whether allowing or not France’s contact-tracing app designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus that is raising privacy concerns. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

How a centuries old practice is being modernized to slow the spread of a pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the last few months of 2019, as word of a new, pneumonia-like virus started making headlines in China, not many people would have been able to define the term, “Social Distancing.”

Six months later, those two words are so commonplace in daily discussions, it is tough to imagine a world without them.

Now, two more words and a new phrase are creeping into our lexicon, “Contact Tracing.”

Much like most of us couldn’t define social distancing back in December, our general understanding of contact tracing is limited, at best.

Contact tracing has been used to control the spread of diseases since the mid-1980s when we first learned they were infectious. The difference now, during the coronavirus pandemic, is that tech is being used to make it much more effective.

And, the evidence is indisputable, contact tracing slows the spread of the disease. But, not a lot of people understand the history, application and concerns that come along with it.

Public health experts, business leaders and lawmakers stop by the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about how contact tracing works and why some people are worried.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.