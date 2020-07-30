Coronavirus Podcast: Fans in the stands

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — Tuesday afternoon, NCAA President Mark Emmert told ESPN he is very concerned about the start of the fall college sports season.

Emmert said professional sports leagues are providing good examples of COVID-19 testing and isolation protocols but there is still a long way to go when it comes to protecting student athletes.

Even if games are played, getting fans back in the stands is an entirely different discussion.

This week, as National Football League players began arriving at training camps across the country, the league announced that if fans are allowed in stadiums this season at all, they will be required to wear masks.

That requirement is likely just the beginning of the new rules and regulations sports fans will be required to follow whenever we can return to watching games in person.

Noted infectious disease expert Dr. Carlos Crespo returns to the KOIN Podcast Network to explain the complications that come along with stadium crowds and what it will take for him to go back.

